Contour Adds GPS to 1080p Helmetcam

SEATTLE: Contour, a specialist in helmet cameras, has integrated global positioning system capabilities into its gear. The ContourGPS is said to be “the first hands-free video camera to simultaneously record real-time GPS data and high-definition, 1080p video,” according to Contour.



The company says the new model works by means of an integrated GPS receiver that “captures location once per second with near pinpoint accuracy.” The GPS data along with the HD video can be edited in Contour’s Storyteller application. Contour’s eponymous Web site supports video edited in the application. The ContourGPS is being offered at an MSRP of $349.99.