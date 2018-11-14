Connekt Awarded Patent for Interactive Advertising, eCommerce

SAN FRANCISCO--Connekt, a Silicon Valley-based provider of ecommerce and smart TV technology, has been awarded a patent for its proprietary technology, enabling audiences to research and purchase items viewed on TV and video. The patented technology is already in use by top consumer brands, TV networks and their agencies.

Connekt’s patent allows viewers to interact with and purchase items showcased on TV, in real time. When an ad is displayed on screen, viewers can purchase directly via a wide array of devices, such as remote controls, phones and voice-activated assistants.

“With unprecedented levels of connectivity in the home, consumers now have the ability to engage and transact securely with content across devices, and brands have new ways to interact with them,” said David Rudnick, CTO of Connekt. “Our patent uniquely simplifies interactive TV buying by converging video advertising, content and commerce practices.”

The platform-based SaaS solutions patent enables brands to safely conduct commerce on video to increase revenue. Partners across verticals have already seen their TV investments become more targeted, engaging, transactable and measurable, the company said.

“Connekt’s patented technology is allowing us to create smarter video and TV ad experiences for our brands,” said Bre Rossetti, SVP, Director Strategy & Innovation from Havas Media. "With an unparalleled market offering, Connekt’s platform helps us provide rich, detailed insights - backed by data - about consumer viewing habits to help our clients make more informed buying decisions.”

With Connekt’s new patent, it’s now possible for audiences to discover and purchase the specific brand of tennis racket a world-class tennis player is using during any given match. Similarly, if a TV ad for pizza appears during a college football game, audiences are now able to initiate an order through the remote or voice control.

Connekt’s clients include LG, Sony, Nielsen, ABC, CBS, Showtime, each of the agency holding companies, and dozens of brands, like Chipotle, Eli Lilly, P&G and Target.

Connekt recently announced an initiative to add "Buy Now" buttons to Sony smart TV and is working with Verance to develop ecommerce apps for ATSC 3.0 (aka Next Gen TV)