Congressional Committee Leadership Awarded Inaugural Dingell Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation presented the inaugural John D. Dingell, Jr. Award for Excellence to Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Reps. Mark Takano (D-CA-41) and Phil Roe (R-TN-1, retired) during the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The televised event was premiered July 10, 2021, on broadcast stations nationwide.

The John D. Dingell, Jr. Award for Excellence recognizes members of Congress who epitomize the late congressman’s dedication to public service and his bi-partisan work to pass legislation.

Sens. Tester and Moran and Reps. Takano and Roe served as chairmen and ranking members in the House of Representatives and the Senate for the Veterans Affairs Committees of the 116th Congress. In fall 2020, the committees passed the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act and the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment (COMPACT) Act, which were signed into law and represent some of the most comprehensive legislation to address veterans' mental health and suicide prevention.

“Sens. Tester and Moran and Reps. Takano and Roe demonstrated bipartisan leadership in working together to secure mental, physical and emotional support resources to help service members who have bravely served our nation,” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “Their legislation honors the legacy of Rep. Dingell’s patriotic service in the Army during World War II and almost six decades in Congress. We are proud to celebrate their work that reflects broadcasters’ commitment to raising awareness of important health and social issues in our communities.”

The Celebration of Service to America Awards are annually awarded to local broadcasters in recognition of outstanding community service. The 2021 event was presented as a televised awards ceremony featuring celebrity guests, past honorees and policymakers and is available for airing by local broadcast stations through August 14, 2021.