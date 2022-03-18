Comscore, SMI Launch New Metric for National Linear TV Ad Spend

RESTON, Va.—Comscore and Standard Media Index have launched what they are calling "the industry’s first advanced eCPM metric for linear TV advertising."

The eCPM metric combines census-based pricing data from SMI with census-based viewing data from Comscore to create estimated CPM-based pricing metrics for more effective inventory and investment strategy across all media. The solution is available through the Comscore eCPM module hosted on the HiveMensio platform.

“We’re excited to partner with SMI to accelerate the transparency of metrics related to ad spend associated with every quarter hour of TV viewing across the most comprehensive set of advanced audiences,” said David Algranati, chief product officer, Comscore. “As consumer viewing behavior continues to rapidly evolve, eCPMs unified metric will provide both the buy side and sell side a greater understanding of the competitive marketplace.”

“As the industry transitions to a more impressions-based currency, it’s essential for buyers and sellers to be armed with complete and accurate CPM-based pricing metrics for linear TV across all publishers, day-parts, programs and target audiences,”says Ben Tatta, president, SMI. “This new eCPM solution goes far beyond age and gender to provide effective rates for linear TV for more than 100 advanced audiences. This data can be used for cross-screen planning, audience-based targeting and advanced measurement with the ability to benchmark linear TV rates on an apples-to-apples basis with digital, CTV and OTT.”