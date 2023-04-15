Comrex Unveils New Firmware Updates

DEVENS, Mass.—Comrex has introduced new updates for Comrex IP audio and video codecs.

ACCESS and BRIC-Link IP audio codec customers can update to firmware version 4.6 to get the latest HTML5 compatibility updates and some new features like GUI-based firmware updates and the ability to resolve URL addresses.

BRIC-Link III customers have version 5.0-p2 available.

Comrex video IP codec customers (i.e. LiveShot Portable and LiveShot Rackmount) get a new HTML5-based interface for complete monitoring and control from HTML5-capable browsers.

To find out more about these new updates visit Comrex at Booth C2216 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2023 NAB Show.