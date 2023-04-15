Comrex Unveils New Firmware Updates
Customers can demo the new firmware at NAB 2023
DEVENS, Mass.—Comrex has introduced new updates for Comrex IP audio and video codecs.
ACCESS and BRIC-Link IP audio codec customers can update to firmware version 4.6 to get the latest HTML5 compatibility updates and some new features like GUI-based firmware updates and the ability to resolve URL addresses.
BRIC-Link III customers have version 5.0-p2 available.
Comrex video IP codec customers (i.e. LiveShot Portable and LiveShot Rackmount) get a new HTML5-based interface for complete monitoring and control from HTML5-capable browsers.
To find out more about these new updates visit Comrex at Booth C2216 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2023 NAB Show.
To update a Comrex product to the most recent version of firmware, please visit the Comrex website at www.comrex.com (opens in new tab) or contact Comrex at +1-978-784-1776 or techies@comrex.com.
