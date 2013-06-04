Comprehensive Announces Pro AV/IT HDMI Cables

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J.—Comprehensive is introducing new Pro AV/IT series of HDMI cables designed for professional systems integrators.



The new Pro AV/IT series HDMI cables feature Comprehensive’s new ProGrip HDMI connector, which helps secure the connection with up to 16 pounds of retention force to prevent the cable from being unintentionally disconnected.



Another feature is Comprehensive SureLength cable length indicators that clearly indicate the length of each cable on the connector mold itself. The cables are available in seven colors.

