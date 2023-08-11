CommScope Launches SYSTIMAX Constellation

By George Winslow
Modular platform allows enterprises to build scalable 10G and fault-managed power networks incrementally with lower costs

CommScope
HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has announced the launch of its  SYSTIMAX Constellation. The edge-based platform is designed to provide a simplified, scalable network that dramatically reduces the time, cost and complexity of supporting connected devices, in-building and across campus.

The system combines fault-managed power, hybrid power/data fiber and  ceiling-based “Constellation Points” in a star topology to connect a vast number of network devices and  systems.  

“The Constellation platform addresses our customers’ growing need to build and augment IP networks  in response to the densification of urban centers and the proliferation of connected devices,” stated  Jack Carlson, senior vice president Enterprise Business Unit, CCS, CommScope. “By approaching this challenge with a  modular, technology-agnostic solution, we’re providing our customers with more choices for building  connectivity and power into the network edge—and helping them do it in a way that’s cost-effective,  scalable and sustainable.”

By the numbers, the Constellation platform delivers up to: 1000W power supply (across 110V AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE); 500M effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points 10G bandwidth capabilities; 57% reduction in skilled labor hours required to install; 50 devices supported per Constellation convergence point, the company said. 

Compared to traditional structured cabling networks, the Constellation platform utilizes a radically  simplified architecture that is both modular and technology-agnostic, the company said. 

This allows it to use fewer  components while supporting both converged and segmented networks, AC and DC power applications  and a variety of connectivity standards. As a result, the Constellation platform delivers greater power  and faster speeds to more devices, requiring less space and lowering the overall carbon footprint of the  network. 

The system leverages fault-managed power, which safely transmits more power over less copper than  traditional powering technologies. That approach, deployed in a star network topology, extends service distances from equipment rooms and delivers 10G speeds and 1kW power to a growing number of  connected devices in increasingly dense urban environments. 

The Constellation platform uses a distributed star topology to extend services from equipment rooms  to a service area or zone to support proximate devices. Its simplified architecture can significantly reduce the copper and plastic in the network, in some cases by nearly 60%, and the typical installation  can reduce labor hours by over 50% over traditional systems. 

This platform is part of CommScope’s award-winning SYSTIMAX cabling and connectivity solutions. The  platform consists of Propel fiber panels, power transmitters and power transition panels, which  connect to ceiling-mounted Constellation Points via patented hybrid power/data fiber trunks, and  finally to devices using pre-terminated SYSTIMAX Cat 6A patch cords and cable assemblies.  

The Constellation platform is available immediately in North America with future availability slated for  global markets. 

For more information, please visit the CommScope website.  

