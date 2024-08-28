CommScope Announces New HX6-611-6WH/B Dual-Band, Dual-Polarized Antenna

CLAREMONT, N.C.—CommScope has announced an expansion of its ValuLine® HX antenna line with the launch of the new HX6-611-6WH/B antenna. The new antenna is designed to offer a high-capacity microwave backhaul solution to meet the demands of future networks that operate in both the 6 GHz and 11 GHz bands ensuring reliable long-haul connectivity.

The four-in-one solution can replace as many as four standard microwave antennas—allowing MNOs to quickly add backhaul capacity without adding more antennas and mounting structures. The HX6-611-6WH/B antenna directly addresses the challenges of future-proofing wireless backhauls while reducing total cost of ownership through an easy-to-install, high-efficiency design.

“We designed the new HX6-611-6WH/B antenna to deliver the capacity for tomorrow’s networks in the same footprint as today’s antennas, so our MNO customers can quickly and reliably scale to their networks of the future,” stated Mike Guerin, senior vice president of outdoor wireless networks, CommScope. “Our microwave antennas are field-tested to deliver excellent gain and consistent radiation pattern envelopes (RPEs), delivering true-to-spec performance that will handle high-capacity, long-haul connectivity in the most demanding environments, for years to come.”

Key features and improvements offered by the HX Antennas include:

Boost capacity with dual-frequency/dual-polarization.

FCC Category A and ETSI 302 217 compliant.

High-gain, consistently accurate radiated pattern performance.

Excellent XPD characteristics minimize interference.

Support for 6 GHz and 11 GHz ensures reliable long-haul connectivity.

Provides backup for critical links to ensure service availability.

Reduced costs and ramp-up time

Single antenna replaces as many as four microwave backhaul antennas.

Fewer antennas equate to lower tower leasing and modification costs.

Reduces installation, freight and energy costs.

Uses same packaging and mounting hardware as all CommScope 6 foot HX antennas.