CommScope Announces First Major Sale of Newly Acquired Casa vCCAP Solution

CLAREMONT, N.C.— CommScope , a major network connectivity provider, has announced the first major sale of the company’s recently acquired Casa Systems virtual CMTS and QAM video solution to Kábelszatnet, one of Hungary’s leading providers of cable, Internet, and voice services.

The sale also includes CommScope’s Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and DC2180 DAA Cabinet Nodes. The announcement comes only seven weeks after CommScope announced the company’s acquisition of Casa Systems ’ cable assets in May .

CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution will be the key operating component of Kábelszatnet’s DAA deployment, which will enable Kábelszatnet to move DOCSIS signal generation from specialized CCAP or CMTS hardware to the R-PHY shelves and DC2180 nodes.

CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution is an agile, flexible solution that will support the introduction of new network services in Kábelszatnet’s cable access network more quickly and efficiently than hardware-based CMTS platforms. This agility includes centralized, automated provisioning, configuration, and monitoring of the R-PHY shelves, the DC2180 nodes, and other devices throughout the network. CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution runs on commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, enabling Kábelszatnet to realize significant energy and cost savings in the headend, the companies reported.

“The introduction of the CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution in tandem with a DAA deployment will significantly optimize the performance of Kábelszatnet’s network,” said Csaba Tarczi, CTO of Kábelszatnet Group. “By extending the edge of the network into CommScope’s DAA devices, we can offer our subscribers new, cutting-edge services and, at the same time, get those services to market more quickly, more efficiently, and more cost-effectively than ever before. We’re also pleased that CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution will use less power and take up less headend space to support these improved services.”

Kábelszatnet will deploy CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution to a nationally accessible hub and the DAA nodes and R-PHY shelves in select areas of the company’s network. The vCMTS and QAM video solution will operate in the cloud to complement Kábelszatnet existing population of chassis-based E6000 Controlled Edge Routers (CER). CommScope channel partner HFC Technics will work in tandem with Kábelszatnet to install and integrate the vCMTS and QAM video solution and DAA devices into the network.

“We’re thrilled to be placing CommScope’s vCMTS and QAM video solution with valued customers so soon after the acquisition of Casa’s cable network assets,” said Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president of Access Network Solutions. “Along with our modular DAA nodes and R-PHY shelf solutions, the vCMTS and QAM video solution offers service providers an elegant and cost-effective way to revolutionize network operations seamlessly and efficiently. Our rapid integration of Casa products into our portfolio is also a testament to outstanding teamwork shown by Casa and CommScope employees in integrating the two companies and getting our sales teams prepared to present solutions like the vCMTS and QAM video solution to customers sooner rather than later.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CommScope’s acquisition of Casa’s System’s cable assets further expands the company’s comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end HFC, DAA, and PON products to include virtualized CMTS operation. Other Casa cable assets acquired by CommScope include a virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) and two CMTS systems, the hardware-based C100G CMTS, and the hardware-based C40G Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP).