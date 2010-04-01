Commerce Department official to discuss goal of doubling exports

Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General Suresh Kumar, a top official from the U.S. Department of Commerce, will discuss President Barack Obama's National Export Initiative Wednesday, April 14, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Kumar will address how the International Trade Administration and the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service are supporting efforts to reach the president's goal of doubling exports in five years and supporting 2 million jobs. The session is part of the Commerce Department’s Showtime Program at the NAB Show.

Kumar is expected to offer an overview of the government programs and assistance available to U.S. companies interested in expanding exports into new markets. Kumar's experience includes 15 years as a news and sports anchor on national TV in India and 30 years as an international businessman culminating in his tenure as head of Worldwide Pharmaceuticals for Johnson & Johnson.

Kumar oversees the U.S and Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS). The extensive worldwide network of the USFCS extends to 109 offices across the United States and 127 offices in 77 countries. USFCS is the trade promotion arm of the U.S. government.