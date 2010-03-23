Comcast Tests MPEG-2 Packing
Technology said to compress four HD channels into 6 MHz
CENTENNIAL, COLO.: Comcast Media Center, the cable operator’s Midwestern distribution center, is testing video compression that would squeeze four MPEG-2 signals into 6 MHz, reports indicate. Light Reading Cable’s Jeff Baumgartner said the Center already is using gear from Harmonic and Imagine Communications to do 3-to-1 compression of MPEG-2 HD feeds. He said the two, along with Arris and BigBand were involved in the 4-to-1 trials.
More intense compression would free up bandwidth on Comcast systems for broadband and voice services. However, image quality must be maintained, particularly since Comcast was slammed a few years ago on AVS Forum in a picture-quality comparison with Verizon FiOS, as Baumgartner notes. The Center has since initiated a team of viewers versed in detecting quality issues with digital video, he says.
Baumgartner’s full coverage is available at Light Reading Cable.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox