Comcast Lights Up WiFi Boost

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has launched WiFi Boost capabilities that allows Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile devices get speeds of up to 1 Gbps when they connect to millions of new “Xfinity Mobile” hotspots.

In launching the feature, Comcast reported that around 90% of the mobile data traffic on Xfinity Mobile devices travels over WiFi, not cellular. With more than 23 million WiFi hotspots now able to give customers a speed boost with WiFi Boost, the company said that Xfinity Mobile continues to deliver a better experience to support data-intensive applications than traditional cellular networks.

The upgrades come at a time when Comcast and other cable operators are facing increased competition from telcos providing 5G services. At the same time, cable operators like Comcast have emerged as one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country with Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile. The services have combined to add more than 6.5 million lines since launching in 2017.

As this competition heats up, Comcast said that it has invested more than $20 billion over the past five years to upgrade and expand the Xfinity network and introduce new innovative features like WiFi Boost to support the constantly increasing number of connected devices consumers use both inside and outside of the home.

“We’re supercharging hotspots to unlock the full potential of our customers’ mobile devices and give you the boost you need, when you need it, to download a large file, stream a live sporting event, or host an important video call,” said Kohposh Kuda, senior vice president, Xfinity Mobile, Comcast. “A billion devices connect to WiFi over our network because it delivers a superior experience. We’ve invested billions of dollars in a network that can support the massive growth in data consumption and our WiFi Boost upgrade is a huge win for our mobile customers.”

WiFi Boost is made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses and across more than 23 million WiFi hotspots in Comcast’s footprint, Comcast said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors