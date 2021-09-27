Comcast Business Plans Major Upgrade to Its Greater Philly/N.J. Broadband Network

PHILADELPHIA—As companies demand much faster and more reliable broadband services, Comcast Business has announced a two-year, $26 million investment that will produce a major expansion of its broadband network throughout Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The upgrades will allow the company to deliver up to 1 Gigabit of network capacity for small and medium-sized businesses, or up to 100 Gigabits-per-second for larger enterprises.

The two-year build-out includes $10.3 million invested in 2020 and an additional $15.7 million in projects underway or planned for 2021. Upon completion, Comcast Business will have invested a total of nearly $100 million in area network expansions since 2015, to the benefit of nearly 24,000 businesses.

Planned investments in 2021 include service expansions to the University of Pennsylvania and the Food District in Philadelphia; the redevelopment of the old Bristol Myers Squibb campus in Pennington, NJ; a network build in Springfield, NJ; and a major densification of fiber services in Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel and Marlton, NJ.

"Capacity and performance are increasingly becoming the two main engines driving all businesses, and that became even more important over the past year," said Michael Louden, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "Our fiber expansions in Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey are the latest example of the significant investments we've made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services to help foster economic development and meet the next-generation capacity needs of customers across the region. In addition to these tech investments, we're also proud of the support we're providing to local businesses owned by people of color disproportionately affected by COVID through complimentary services and grants provided by the Comcast RISE program. As technology becomes a basic need for business success, these investments will continue to drive growth for local businesses and our communities."