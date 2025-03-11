Comcast Boosts Internet Speeds for More Than 20 Million Customers

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast announced that it has upgraded Xfinity Internet speeds for more than 20 million customers for no additional cost.

As part of the upgrade, Xfinity Internet tiers, and the NOW branded prepaid products, will benefit from 50 to 100 percent faster upload speeds than before, helping customers upload large files in a flash when working from home or posting videos to social media in seconds.

The operator also noted that download speeds will increase for most Internet tiers.

In addition to faster speeds, the operator also announced that new and existing Xfinity Internet customers can now get a line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile included for a year when they subscribe to a 400 Mbps or faster plan.

The operator also reported that with WiFi PowerBoost, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers seamlessly receive WiFi speeds up to 1 Gbps no matter what Internet speed tier they subscribe to, in and out of the home, on the its WiFi network.

“Our faster download and upload speeds, combined with our world-class WiFi equipment, ultra-low-lag Internet experience, and WiFi PowerBoost that delivers speeds up to a gig, are providing customers with a converged connectivity experience that we believe is unmatched in the industry,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms. “Because 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile Internet traffic travels over WiFi, not cellular, this combination of products delivers a faster Internet and mobile experience and hundreds of dollars of savings to customers.”