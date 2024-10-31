Comcast Beats Wall Street Estimates With Record Olympic Ad Revenues
Cable unit lost fewer broadband subscribers than expected
Comcast reported healthy third-quarter revenues driven by an increase in ad sales during the Paris Summer Olympics, strong box-office receipts for its films and fewer broadband internet cancellations.
Philadelphia-based Comcast reported overall revenues of $32.07 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimates of $31.66 billion. The Paris Games boosted Comcast’s NBCUniversal media business by $1.9 billion, a record for the Olympics, the company said. Studio revenues increased to $2.83 billion, a 12.3% increase compared to the same quarter a year ago, mostly on the strong performances of summer hits “Despicable Me 4” and “Twisters.”
The revenues from the media and studio divisions helped offset a 5.3% decline in revenues at Comcast’s theme parks. The company hopes that the opening of its new Universal Epic Universe in Florida in the spring of 2025 will help boost its bottom line in that market sector.
Streaming service Peacock added 3 million new paid subscriptions; the service now counts 36 million subscribers. Peacock revenue increased 82% to $1.5 billion.
Broadband and video subscription declines were not as steep as expected, with Comcast’s cable unit losing 87,000 subscribers during the quarter. That was much lower than the anticipated 143,200 losses forecasted due to the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which subsidized internet access for low-income U.S. households. If not for the termination of that program, Comcast said, it would have added 9,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter.
Comcast video subscriptions declined by 365,000, lower than the expected 420,300.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.