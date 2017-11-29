Comcast Adds iHeartRadio to X1 Boxes
PHILADELPHIA—Radio is heading over the top, as Comcast has announced that it will make iHeartRadio available on its X1 boxes. X1 subs will be able to browse and select stations integrated throughout related sections of Comcast’s Xfinity On Demand service. It will also be searchable with the X1 voice remote.
To find out more, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
