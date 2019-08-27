Comark Tapped as Reseller of BitRouter’s ATSC 3.0 Receivers

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark and BitRouter have entered into a partnership agreement that appoints Comark as the authorized reseller and service provider for BitRouter’s ATSC3pro Linux-based ATSC 3.0 professional receiver product line.

The ATSC3pro product line is a reception device that can be used for over-the-air technology trials, lab testing and by early adopters of the Next Gen TV standard. It runs BitRouter’s ATSC3pak middleware, which can integrate the functionality of multiple ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 tuners, OTT, interactivity and mobility. It also is a video and data distribution system that uses HDMI and Wi-Fi connectivity for both legacy DTV sets, smartphones and tablets.

Comark Digital Services, which is tasked with helping its customers making the transition to ATSC 3.0, tested BitRouter’s ATSC3pro and, according to CDS Director Tim Hosmer, feel that it will “provide end users with a platform that can be used today while making it possible to add more ATSC 3.0 features in the future.”

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.