Cobham's SOLO7 HD Transmitted Live Footage of Eagle's Flight
WHITELEY, ENGLAND – Cobham Broadcast, a U.K.-based RF specialist, helped capture footage of the highest recorded release of a bird from a man-made structure with its SOLO7 HD Nano TX transmitter when an Eastern Imperial Eagle descended from Dubai’s 2,772-foot Burj Khalifa tower.
Darshan, a male Eastern Imperial Eagle, was equipped with a 300-gram Sony ActionCam and the Cobham SOLO7 HD Nano TX to capture and transmit his flight from the top of Burj Khalifa to Freedom Conservation trainer, Jacques-Olivier Travers.
The event was to raise awareness of eagle conservation by the Freedom Conservation organization.
Footage of Darshan’s flight can be seen below.
