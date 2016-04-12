Cobalt, PESA Establish Global Partnership

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital and PESA have entered into a global strategic partnership in which the companies will integrate complementary technologies, create synergistic bundled solutions, and utilize joint sales opportunities.

Cobalt Digital and PESA have entered into a global strategic partnership in which the companies will integrate complementary technologies, create synergistic bundled solutions, and utilize joint sales opportunities.

One of the first integrations to come as a result of this new partnership is the integration of the Cobalt BBG-1070 multiviewer and PESA’s Cougar and Cheetah routers. All information and parameters will be displayed on PESA’s Windows-based Cattrax software control GUI. The integration enables plug-and-play functionality for both product groups in an expandable package with routing and monitor display.

“From a business standpoint, we’ll be able to unify our sales teams and open up new market opportunities for both of our respected product lines,” said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt.

Cobalt is a provider of 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown and multiviewer technology. PESA handles audio and video routing and IP streaming technologies.

The two companies will feature their integration at their respected booths during the 2016 NAB Show; Cobalt at booth N1418 and PESA at booth SL4621.