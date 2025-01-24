Cobalt Digital To Make ISE Debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. —Cobalt Digital, a provider of signal processing solutions and a founding partner in the openGear initiative, has announced that it will be exhibiting for the first time at ISE, which will take place Feb. 4 to 7 in Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via.

At Booth 5F600, Cobalt will show a cross section of products that address the wide range of pro AV applications, are IPMX compliant and feature the latest technology including support for ST 2110.

More specifically Cobalt will be demonstrating its IP-based multiviewer, multi-format routers/controllers, a series of ST 2110 mini converters, and audio monitors in Booth 4K700. It will also be supporting the AIMS Alliance with product demos.

Key product segments include:

COBALT UltraBlue IP-MV Multiviewer - Scalable Software-Based Multiviewer Solution. Cobalt’s UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewers are available as both a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application. Mosaic configurations are a snap with arbitrary sizes and orientations available on multiple HDMI screens with graphic overlays, ancillary data, and tallies. PIPs can also be arbitrarily placed and rotated. These software-based multiviewers feature an intuitive web interface and are designed to grow with a customer’s needs by incorporating support for compressed and baseband (ST 2110) IP/SDI inputs and outputs.

Cobalt’s UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewers are available as both a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application. Mosaic configurations are a snap with arbitrary sizes and orientations available on multiple HDMI screens with graphic overlays, ancillary data, and tallies. PIPs can also be arbitrarily placed and rotated. These software-based multiviewers feature an intuitive web interface and are designed to grow with a customer’s needs by incorporating support for compressed and baseband (ST 2110) IP/SDI inputs and outputs. COBALT WAVE Family of Multiformat Routers and Control Panels. The flexible, simple to use and easily integrated WAVE routers fit into any variety of applications with support for signals up to 12G-SDI. The recently released COBALT WAVE RTR 32x32 crosspoint solution fits into a 4U frame, same as the COBALT WAVE RTR-64x64. Both feature full-size BNC connectors, have a single 10/100/1000 Ethernet port for IP-based control, and offer RP-168 switching support. The web-based control allows full setup, salvos, monitoring, and preset management. This compact design is specifically optimized for 12G SDI operation but handles lower SDI rates with ease, as well as ASI and MADI. Cobalt routers feature an open modern control API for third-party integration, as well as support for traditional control protocols. Router control is accomplished via Cobalt’s growing line of control panels developed to accommodate the WAVE family in a variety of configurations: COBALT WAVE CP-44, COBALT WAVE CP-42L, COBALT WAVE CP-78, and COBALT WAVE CP-84L. The panels allow different setups to be stored and recalled from the browser to provide extremely flexible operations.

The flexible, simple to use and easily integrated WAVE routers fit into any variety of applications with support for signals up to 12G-SDI. The recently released COBALT WAVE RTR 32x32 crosspoint solution fits into a 4U frame, same as the COBALT WAVE RTR-64x64. Both feature full-size BNC connectors, have a single 10/100/1000 Ethernet port for IP-based control, and offer RP-168 switching support. The web-based control allows full setup, salvos, monitoring, and preset management. This compact design is specifically optimized for 12G SDI operation but handles lower SDI rates with ease, as well as ASI and MADI. Cobalt routers feature an open modern control API for third-party integration, as well as support for traditional control protocols. Router control is accomplished via Cobalt’s growing line of control panels developed to accommodate the WAVE family in a variety of configurations: COBALT WAVE CP-44, COBALT WAVE CP-42L, COBALT WAVE CP-78, and COBALT WAVE CP-84L. The panels allow different setups to be stored and recalled from the browser to provide extremely flexible operations. COBALT ARIA AUD-MON—Audio monitoring. Cobalt’s ARIA audio products are a new addition to the platform and have already been recognized for excellence with a Best of Show award at NAB 2024. Various models from the ARIA line will be highlighted at ISE including the COBALT ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor, and the very popular COBALT ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE, a quad-channel unit with up to 12G DANTE/AES/MADI/Embed and De-Embed functions with Frame Sync capabilities. The card features two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 64x64 configuration, and a full audio router mixer.

Cobalt’s ARIA audio products are a new addition to the platform and have already been recognized for excellence with a Best of Show award at NAB 2024. Various models from the ARIA line will be highlighted at ISE including the COBALT ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor, and the very popular COBALT ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE, a quad-channel unit with up to 12G DANTE/AES/MADI/Embed and De-Embed functions with Frame Sync capabilities. The card features two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 64x64 configuration, and a full audio router mixer. COBALT SAPPHIRE ST 2110 Mini Converters. Cobalt Digital will be showing several units of its SAPPHIRE converter family of IPMX-capable standalone mini-converters that deliver high-quality design, function, and reliability in a small package and are ideal for Pro AV applications. These SAPPHIRE units, part of Cobalt’s Blue Box Group (BBG) series, are intended to be mounted behind the monitor and convert between IPMX-compatible (and SMPTE ST 2110-compatible) signals and SDI/HDMI, with support for baseband video and JPEG-XS. They include single or dual 25 Gb/s ports (for ST 2022-7 redundancy) and full NMOS support for ease of configuration. Models include the COBALT SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-H/S single‑channel unit with simultaneous 12G SDI and HDMI outputs, the COBALT SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-2H 12G dual-channel unit with independent HDMI outputs, and the COBALT SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-4Ho/4Sio quad channel SMPTE ST 2110-20/22 baseband to HDMI/SDI converter unit with four simultaneous HDMI and four simultaneous SDI outputs. This model is also available in other configurations with two HDMI inputs and two HDMI outputs or four HDMI inputs. The BBG-2110-4Ho/4Sio family also includes an optional, factory-installed audio board that can provide separate analog and AES input/output ports, thus adding additional flexibility where it is needed. These devices in this family are ideal for pro AV networks, corporate communications and traditional broadcast control centers, for monitoring, REMI and similar applications.

Cobalt Digital will also be supporting the AIMS Alliance with a presence in their booth that will shine a spotlight on the Company’s SAPPHIRE BBG line of IPMX-capable standalone mini-converters. Cobalt will be demonstrating an end-to-end low-latency fully compliant IPMX solution with HDMI devices using JPEG-XS compression to provide close to lossless quality with reasonable bit rates. Cobalt’s professional team will be available for one-on-one presentations.

For further information visit: www.cobaltdigital.com