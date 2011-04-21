Cobalt Digital shows 9086 embedded loudness processor

Cobalt Digital introduced at the 2011 NAB Show a new embedded loudness processor to its 9000 series of COMPASS cards for openGear. The 9086 card joins Cobalt Digital’s growing complement of 3G/HD/SD conversion gear and offers broadcasters a solution for compliance with the CALM Act.

The 9086 embedded loudness processor is easy to use and provides integration for embedded audio environments requiring loudness processing. The cost-effective 9086-SD offers stereo loudness processing for embedded audio on SD-SDI and can be upgraded to 9086-HD for HD functionality.

Featuring Linear Acoustic AEROMAX technology, the 9086-HD offers 5.1-channel or stereo loudness processing for embedded audio on HD/SD-SDI. When ordered with Linear Acoustic UPMAX technology, the 9086-HD provides a solution for adapting upconverted legacy stereo programming to full 5.1-channel loudness.

