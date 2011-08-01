Cobalt Digital Planning Loudness ‘Attack’ at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM - Cobalt Digital will be arriving at the IBC Show with two new products especially designed to help broadcasters and others comply with audio loudness regulations and ward off viewer complaints. Cobalt has teamed with Linear Acoustic and has incorporated that company’s AeroMax technology to achieve 5.1 surround audio and stereo loudness processing via IP. The new processor is also a member of the openGear platform. Another loudness tool to be unveiled is the +LM loudness metering option for Cobalt’s OGCP-9000 remote control panel or for PC virtual control panel applications. The metering allows users to assess loudness characteristics of both ingested and on-air content, and can be located anywhere within the television plant, or remotely via a LAN/WAN connection.



Stand visitors should also check out Cobalt’s new 9257 audio distribution amplifier. The device has been developed for MADI distribution and features a 1x9 architecture. It’s designed to provide versatile, quick, and easy transport of audio signals between remote production vehicles without resorting to fiber connectivity. Its distribution capacity allows up to 20 channels of audio to be accommodated within a single card frame.



Cobalt Digital will be at stand 8.A94.



