Cobalt Digital Names Two VPs



Cobalt Digital has moved up two of their executives, naming Bob McAlpine as the new vice president of sales and marketing for North America. He will report to Chris Shaw, who was recently named senior vice president of sales and marketing, and will oversee these efforts on a global level.



“Bob is a highly regarded professional in the broadcast community known for his knowledge, talent and leadership qualities,” said Shaw in a recent press release. “We are confident that Bob’s skills and strength will drive Cobalt to our next level of success as we debut many new products during this breakout year.”



McAlpine came to Cobalt from Telecast Fiber Systems, where he was vice president of sales, and held a similar position at MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optics Systems. He previously spent 17 years with Pesa, moving up the sales ladder to become senior VP of sales and marketing before the company was bought by QuStream, naming him vice president of business development.



McAlpine holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from New York’s Polytechnic University.



