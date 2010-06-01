Cobalt Digital Fusion3G series offers numerous processing features

Cobalt Digital has unveiled a new line of converters for the Ross Video openGear terminal equipment platform.

The Fusion3G 9900 series supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI, fiber and analog video as well as embedded, AES and analog audio processing and embed/de-embed in the same module.

Fusion3G offers numerous processing features, including up/down/crossconversion, frame sync, wings insertion, keying, color correction, advanced audio processing, full analog I/O and GPIO control.

Options include:

• 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/crossconverter and frame sync

• 9921-FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI frame sync

• 9922-DFS 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual frame sync

• 9931-EMDE 3G/HD/SD-SDI embedder/de-embedder

Other cards are planned for the Fusion3G series.