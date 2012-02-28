Cobalt Digital Encodes for Indy Group



URBANA, ILL.: IMS Productions, the media and technology partner to the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has taken delivery of Cobalt Digital’s new 9223 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD MPEG-4 encoder to transport multiple feeds to various devices for Verizon IndyCar race coverage.



The 9223 will send live signals to Verizon’s IndyCar app for mobile devices such as cellphones and tablets, as well as to car cameras and to race officials’ “race control” panel on the day of the race via a live car position track map generated from timing and scoring data and audio scanner feeds.



The 9223’s openGear open architecture platform enables scalable incorporation into the IMS infrastructure. Up to 10, 9223 cards can be installed into a single 8321 openGear frame for delivery of up to 20 individual or simulcast channels. The 9223 allows delivery of multiple HD and SD video services simultaneously. The card has both two ASI outputs and two Ethernet outputs, supporting full-duplex 100Mbps and IGbps operation. Full user remote and card-edge monitor/control facilitates full card status and control access locally or across a standard Ethernet network. IMS Productions supplies a full range of media services from two state-of-the-art HD trucks and a fleet of support vehicles for every major network.





