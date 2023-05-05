Cobalt Digital Acquires PHABRIX QxL Rasterizers To Expand Testing Capacity

THATCHAM. U.K.—Cobalt Digital has purchased four PHABRIX QxL rasterizers, adding to its existing array of technology from the test and measurement innovator.

The newly acquired QxLs will support advanced SMPTE ST 2110 product development and testing as part of Cobalt Digital’s newly expanded production capacity, PHABRIX said.

With all of the JT-NM-tested features of its Qx forerunner, the QxL addresses the needs of professional broadcast media IP networks in a compact form factor. The QxL supports both generation and analysis of JT-NM TR-1001-1:2020, ST 2110-20 (video), up to four 2110-30 (PCM) or 2110-31 (AES transport) audio and a 2110-40 ANC media flow, all with 2022-7 Seamless IP Protection Switching (SIPS) together with AMWA NMOS IS-04 discovery and IS-05 device connection management, the company said.

“The new rasterizers have been purchased in direct response to the expansion of our operations, which includes additional offices and increased production requirements,” said Ryan Wallenberg, vice president of engineering at Cobalt Digital.

“PHABRIX equipment has been a part of our product development and testing processes for many years, and we have always found their products to be versatile, reliable and consistent," he continued. "The remote access capabilities along with APIs, deep analysis features and built-in generators have been especially invaluable to our engineers through the development of successive products. So, it was a logical choice for us to turn to them again for this expansion, with the QxL emerging as the ideal choice thanks to its significant flexibility and intuitive toolset.”