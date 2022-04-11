CNN+ Launches on Roku
By George Winslow published
The additional availability on the #1 streaming platform notably expands the reach of CNN+ to more consumers
NEW YORK—CNN+ and Roku have announced that CNN+ is launching on the Roku platform, making it available on America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform by hours streamed.
The agreement plugs a major gap in the distribution of CNN+. The streaming platform initially launched on March 29 without distribution on the popular Roku, Android TV or Google TV platforms.
Starting on April 11, Roku users will be able to download the all-new CNN app through the Roku channel store, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN and a robust on-demand offering.
The CNN+ section of the app features 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams.
CNN+ is available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial via the Roku channel store.
