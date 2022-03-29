CNN+ Launches in the U.S.

NEW YORK—CNN+ has launched in the U.S. with some significant gaps in its streaming distribution, with the service available on desktop, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets and Apple devices but not Roku, Android TV or Google TV.

The lack of support for the service on Roku, Android TV and Google TV means that CNN+ is not available on some of the most popular devices for streaming video to smart TVs.

At launch, the streaming service will offer 8-12 live daily shows, in addition to an extensive slate of weekly programming, new CNN+ Original Series, and a library of more than 1,000 hours of award-winning programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams.

The service also offers on demand programming and the Interview Club interactive platform, which allows subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story by interacting with anchors and journalists.

On the platforms supporting CNN+, users can download the CNN app, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a robust on-demand offering.

Those who sign up in the first four weeks after launch will get half off, which is currently $2.99 a month. Subsequent subscribers can access the service for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.