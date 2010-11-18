CNN Buys 177 JVC ProHD Camcorders

WAYNE, N.J.: CNN has purchased 177 JVC ProHD camcorders, the equipment maker said today. The deal is understood to be the start of CNN’s intent to migrate from several hundred tape-based camcorders. CNN went with the JVC ProHD GY-HM100U. Additional cameras are expected to be purchased by CNN in 2011.



The compact, handheld 3-CCD GY-HM100U records high-definition video at 35 Mbps in MPEG-2, compatible with the XDCAM file-based workflow used throughout CNN. The JVC camcorder records 1080i files in the MP4 format directly onto SDHC memory cards.



JVC did not disclose terms of the equipment-purchase deal with CNN. The street price of the GY-MH100U is $2,795 at B&H Photo Video. -- Deborah D. McAdams

