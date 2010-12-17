CNBC to update routing at London facility

CNBC, the pan-European business and financial TV channel, will add a Miranda Technologies NVISION 8500 Hybrid embedded audio router with integrated audio processing, as well as another Kaleido-X multiviewer, for its London-based facility.

The NVISION 8500, which offers 3Gb/s, 3-D and HD routing and audio processing in a single frame, will replace CNBC’s existing routing infrastructure to provide more streamlined signal management and more effective redundancy. The router will integrate tightly with the Kaleido-X multiviewer system to offer flexible monitoring.

The NVISION 8500 Hybrid router integrates de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding in a single frame. This means that everyday signal-processing tasks, like swapping program audio tracks, can now be handled simply within the router frame. Advanced Hybrid router cards with audio processing can be mixed with regular input, crosspoint and output cards to minimize costs.

CNBC will add a Kaleido-X multiviewer to its existing multiviewer system, which is used for monitoring in the studio control room and master control room. With the new router system, a total of 144 router outputs will be linked directly to the Kaleido multiviewer system to drive 24 monitors across the entire station. The router’s rectangular matrix enables large, multiviewer installations to be supported without sacrificing the core square matrix outputs.