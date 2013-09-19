CNBC deploys integrated HD news production system

CNBC has launched a new, fully integrated HD news production system from Grass Valley enabling the network to deliver programming more quickly and simply in a multiplatform media environment.

“With this new solution, we have successfully deployed an infrastructure that optimizes our performance and helps us future-proof our ecosystem,” said CNBC SVP, Operations & Engineering Steve Fastook.

The system includes GV STRATUS, K2 Summit 3G multichannel media servers, EDIUS nonlinear editing systems, and 17,000 hours of HD K2 SAN storage capacity. The system allows CNBC staff access to stored media regardless of location. It provides immediate access to content as it is being recorded and a collaborative work-in-parallel asset management layer for all aspects of content movement throughout from desktop browsing to the final filing of finished content into an archive system.

Grass Valley project managers, services engineers and trainers were involved throughout the project, ensuring a seamless transition to the new production system, while optimizing CNBC’s workflows.