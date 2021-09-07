Cloud Video Production Costs to Hit $2.48B in 2026

BRISTOL, UK—The move towards cloud-based production technologies has been rapidly accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, a trend that Rethink Technology Research expects to continue.

In a new report, it is forecasting that cloud-based video production costs will more than triple from $602 million in 2020 to about $2.48 billion in 2026.

This will, however, still be a small part of the total production costs of the video industry, which it is projecting to grow from $291 billion in 2020 to around $376 billion in 2026.

The report, "Cloud Production Technologies – Market Forecast 2021-2026" noted that the global TV industry has the by far the largest share of cloud-based video production costs. followed by the global SVOD sector and the global film sector.

More information on the report is available here .