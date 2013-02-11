Clear-Com Relocates U.K. Headquarters

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. ─ Clear-Com, a critical voice communication systems company, has relocated its headquarters in the United Kingdom. The new office is located at 2000 Beach Drive, Cambridge, just down the road from its former headquarters. The new headquarters facilitates regional expansion with additional creative resources for staff.



Anticipating continued growth, Clear-Com moved to provide staff with what it describes as a “more efficient workspace and inspiring atmosphere.” The new office will accommodate more personnel as well as promote collaboration between the engineering, testing, product management, sales and technical support teams.



“We believe that the new office provides a more ideal environment for training and serving our channel partners and customers in addition to setting a better foundation for innovation, development and cooperation across departments,” says President Bob Boster.



