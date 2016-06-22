Clear-Com Heads to Olympics With Intercom Products

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com is embracing the international spirit of the Olympics, announcing that it will provide communication services to a number of broadcasters from around the world during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

TV Globo's OB trucks will feature Clear-Com technology

Among those that will utilize Clear-Com’s intercom and audio connectivity products are the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), where Clear-Com reports a majority of broadcasters will use its products. Brazil’s TV Globo installed Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Omega digital matrix network to its 4K OB truck; TV Globo will also use Clear-Com gear at its main headquarters and at the IBC, as well as the FreeSpeak II System in the Olympic City. Globo Network channel SportTV will have 16 live channels broadcast over eight connected Clear-Com Eclipse HX-Omega matrix frames.

ESPN, Fox Sports Brazil, Rai Italy’s Rio de Janeiro studio, and Esporte Interativo will also go with Clear-Com products, including the Eclipse HX-Omega and Eclipse HX-Median matrix intercom systems.

The 2016 Summer Olympics will take place in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21.

Read more about how broadcasters are covering the Rio Games at our Live@TheRioOlympics social media hub.