Clear-Com Opens New Training Room

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com has opened the “THINK Academy," a new training room at its manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, Calif. The company will use the new training location to provide training and sales demonstrations for partners, dealers, and end-users. The THINK Academy is equipped with a wide range of Clear-Com products including, Eclipse HX Matrix, FreeSpeak II wireless intercom, LQ IP transport, and HelixNet digital partyline to allow flexibility in its training offerings.

“Clear-Com has always strived to provide industry leading products and support. As intercom systems evolve, we at Clear-Com recognize the need for training on new technologies and equipment,” said Frank Linton, Training Program Manager.

Clear-Com provides a variety of training options. “Factory training in Carlsbad is currently available every six months, and as demand increases, we will add more dates,” explained Linton. “Training is also offered in Cambridge, UK and Alameda, CA.”

Scheduling of factory training is booked through Eventbrite.com. Training and sales demos on customer and Partner sites are also available upon requests by emailing TechnicalTraining@clearcom.com.