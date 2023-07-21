Claro Perú Taps Harmonic for 10G FTTH Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that telecommunications service provider Claro Perú, which is part of the América Móvil group, has expanded its use of Harmonic's CableOS Broadband Platform for the launch of a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) offering that sustainably delivers next-gen broadband and 10G speeds.

"We're excited to introduce a new FTTH offering that fuels faster, more reliable broadband experiences for customers while significantly reducing our space, power and cooling costs as we expand our service areas," said Nelson Moscoso, deputy director of fixed services network at Claro Perú. "We have successfully trialed the FTTH offering utilizing Harmonic's CableOS Platform in our Lima Hub, and we're ready to go live by early next year."

Claro Perú previously deployed Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualized CMTS software, Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and Ripple R-PHY nodes. By simply adding the CableOS Fin 10G SFP+ OLT to Ripple, Claro Peru can offer both 10G fiber and DOCSIS from the same node to rapidly deploy fiber service into new markets and strategically selected competitive areas.

"A growing number of forward-thinking broadband operators are choosing Harmonic's CableOS Platform for fiber-to-the-home services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Our unique solution will allow Claro Peru to significantly enhance the broadband experience for subscribers while accelerating time to market for 10G and minimizing the capital investment needed to provide fiber services."

Harmonic's CableOS Platform powers next-gen broadband services for over 90 innovative service providers worldwide, including leading operators in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia.