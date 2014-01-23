Clark Media Expands Broadcast Equipment Rental Offerings With ChyronHego

MELVILLE—Clark Media has signed on as an official vendor of ChyronHego’s Lyric Pro graphics creation software and high-performance Mosaic graphics playout platform.



“With the rapidly changing broadcast landscape, keeping abreast of the latest technology is a priority for Clark Media,” said Gary Snyder, president and chief engineering officer at Clark Media.



Lyric Pro offers support for Windows 7 64-bit playout, native support for stereoscopic 3D, scriptless transitions, and touch-screen-enabled graphics. The software is standard on ChyronHego’s Mosaic platform. Together, Lyric PRO and Mosaic form the cornerstone of BlueNet, ChyronHego’s end-to-end graphics creation and playout workflow solution.