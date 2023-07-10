CJ OliveNetworks Launches 11 Channels Using Pebble Solutions

WEYBRIDGE, Surrey, U.K.—Pebble has announced that the major Korean broadcaster CJ OliveNetworks has successfully launched one of the most technically advanced multichannel setups in APAC region using technologies from Pebble.

The installation combined Pebble’s automation, integrated channel and Pebble remote solutions, to bring 11 fully redundant channels to air. As a result of their collaboration, the project was honored with the Excellence Award for Channel System at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2023.

Pebble’s channel partner Besco, a leading equipment and services provider in Korea, was instrumental in specifying, testing and installing the system. Besco also supported Pebble in translating its user manuals into Korean and providing first line support on the company’s behalf.

CJ OliveNetworks, an entertainment and media subsidiary of South Korea’s CJ Group, provides a full house of broadcast and digital services including managed broadcast transmission of 64 local and international channels. To meet current growth and future expansion it required new flexible infrastructure that could support a combination of SDI, NDI, ST-2110 and transport streams, hosted on COTS hardware.

“We are excited to become an integral part of CJ OliveNetworks expansion and proud of the work that we have done as a team,” said Samir Isbaih, Pebble’s vice president of sales, Middle East and APAC. “The pandemic and travel restrictions prevented on-site visits but with the assistance of our valued partner Besco and through remote access, the system was ensured a smooth process from commission through proof of concept to test, install and going live.”

“We wanted to build a future proof flexible solution that could perform uncompressed IP, compressed IP and SDI in the same system and in the same server with a modern user interface,” added Choi Tae-Hyoung, general manager at CJ OliveNetworks. “Pebble systems were the clear winner in enabling us to move forward for our clients. We are immensely satisfied with the whole process from inception to execution.”

The solution now live at CJ OliveNetworks features Pebble automation controlling playout of 33 integrated channels in an 11+11+11 redundant configuration, the companies reported.

Each on-air channel can be fed from any one of three integrated channels to provide extremely high availability. All channels are of similar design with 2110 and SDI inputs and outputs plus NDI monitoring. Logical processors include loudness control, audio shuffling, DolbyD encoding, SCTE104 and closed subtitling. CJ OliveNetworks is the first customer to use the RT Software plugin for advanced graphics. CJ OliveNetworks also utilizes Pebble's internal graphics capabilities. Furthermore, CJ OliveNetworks are controlling external third-party Tornado CG. The integration of Pebble Open API with CJ OliveNetworks' in-house Traffic and Media Management system enables seamless communication between the two platforms. With this integration, CJ OliveNetworks can now easily interact with Pebble's live playlist and media metadata, the companies explained.

Besco CEO, Young Bae Kim, explained that “Pebble has market leading solutions with the features that provide the flexibility CJ OliveNetworks needs. Pebble systems have extensive redundancy schemes, backed by excellent customer service ensuring ultimately on-air reliability. We’re looking forward to growing this partnership in the APAC region.”