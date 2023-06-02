Cineverse to Launch Sid & Marty Krofft Channel

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has announced a wide-ranging content deal with Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures and that it will be launching a Sid & Marty Krofft Channel managed and operated by Cineverse.

Cineverse, which was previously known as Cinedigm, has secured rights to distribute Krofft's classic shows across multiple digital platforms as part of the overall deal. This is the first time these shows, which Cineverse is remastering for digital, will be available on digital broadcast. .

The Sid & Marty Krofft Channel will stream episodes from such children's and fantasy series such as: H.R. Pufnstuf, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, Far Out Space Nuts, and seasons 1 & 2 of The Krofft Supershow which has not been seen on any platform since the original 1976 broadcast. This includes the complete un-cut versions of Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, Wonderbug, Dr. Shrinker, Bigfoot and Wildboy, and Magic Mongo. Plus, The Krofft Super Star Hour's Horror Hotel, Lost Island, and The Bay City Rollers, as well as other releases.

"We are honored to partner with the legendary creators, Sid and Marty Krofft," said Chris McGurk, chairman & CEO of Cineverse. "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Cineverse as this exciting venture not only expands our portfolio of brands but also underscores our commitment to delivering unique and nostalgic programming that resonates with enthusiast audiences."

"For more than 50 years beginning with H.R. Pufnstuf on NBC, Sid and Marty Krofft created one-of-a-kind programming that continues to resonate with fans around the world," added Marc Rashba, executive vice president of partnerships at Cineverse. “We are thrilled that Sid and Marty Krofft have trusted us to share their library of classic television series with both long-time fans as well as a new generation of viewers. These iconic television shows meet the demand we see across the OTT industry, where viewers want to revisit and indulge in their all-time favorite shows. It also allows Cineverse to meet the needs of consumers and platform partners through our expanding stewardship of enthusiast brands.”

The deal includes utilizing Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint end-to-end service technology to manage and cost-effectively deliver video content to all major ad-supported, subscription-based and transactional platform providers. Matchpoint will enable the Company to accelerate its streaming plans in time for this holiday season.