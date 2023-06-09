Cineverse, TCL Ink New Content, Streaming Tech Deal

LOS ANGELES—TCL and Cineverse Corp. have announced a new content and technology partnership that will see Cineverse's Matchpoint technology platform providing content services for new TCL televisions in North America.

As a result of the deal, Cineverse will become one of the few content aggregators that provides key ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) programming as well as provide key content aggregation services.

Cineverse will offer its full portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to TCL users. In addition, the Cineverse Ad Solutions team will work closely with TCL and its partners to provide new advertising sales revenue opportunities, the companies said.

"As a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years, TCL's growth has certainly benefited from the increasing adoption of smart TVs but our continued success is largely due to the company's innovation, vertical integration and vital partners like Cineverse," said Mark Zhang, president, TCL North America. "Since we launched in North America, we have been laser focused on becoming one of the most popular electronics brands with our award-winning product lineup. TCL listens to what our users value and it's clear that consumers desire more options when it comes to entertainment, so we're excited to expand our programming through this premium multi-channel streaming service."

Cineverse will offer TCL users access to the Company's full portfolio of 30 streaming brands and FAST channels including content curated from Cineverse, the company's flagship streaming service. In addition to the FAST channels, Cineverse offers more than twelve thousand movies and TV episodes available on demand for free. The content will be available starting later this year on new TCL devices released within the U.S., Cineverse reported.

"As one of the world's top television brands, we are thrilled to have TCL as our first OEM SaaS partner,” said Cineverse's COO and CTO Tony Huidor. “As we continue to expand the capabilities of our Matchpoint platform we are excited to provide tremendous efficiencies and provide key backend support to TCL as they look to scale and expand their position in the streaming entertainment ecosystem. As a strategic partner to TCL, we are committed to providing and jointly developing innovative, best-in-class services for consumers of their industry-leading televisions and mobile phones."