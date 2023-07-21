Cineverse Renews YouTube Channel Agreement with VA Media

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced a new deal with VA Media that will help expand Cineverse’s channels global footprint on YouTube and other social platforms.

VA Media, a major player in YouTube and social media monetization, had previously managed a number of Cineverse's brands and various titles under a global license.

The two companies have now extended the deal to include growing audiences for Free Movies from Cineverse, the fast-growing Screambox TV, westerns based Lone Star TV, family and faith favorite Dove TV and comic convention originated Con TV.

All channels are owned and operated by Cineverse and powered by the company's digital managed service tech Matchpoint to streamline delivery.

"We tailor our content and monetization strategy for each channel uniquely with a mix of compilations, full episodes, and feature films that appeal to each of the respective channels' audiences with a regular cadence of data-driven messaging," said Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media. "Our renewed and expanded Agreement with Cineverse is ideal for both companies as it provides Cineverse's deep library of relevant content to highly engaged audiences via VA's vast global AVOD network."

"As the FAST and AVOD channel marketplace gets more and more crowded with new offerings, it was critical to our growth to continue working with a proven partner that understands our brands and has figured out how to continue growing incremental audiences on YouTube and across social media," said executive vice president of global partnerships, Marc Rashba. "We know there are different target audience clusters that may not necessarily be on their couch watching any of our 25+ channels in a traditional manner and this brings the content to where they are and on the devices they use daily."