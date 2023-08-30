Cineverse Launches The Maverick Black Cinema VOD Channel
The channel launches with 100+ films and TV series
LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has signed an agreement with the Maverick Entertainment Group to launch a new VOD channel, Maverick Black Cinema, on its streaming service.
The global channel is joining the Cineverse family of channels with an initial line-up of 100+ films and TV series including content from genres such as action, drama, romance, comedy, thriller and more with more titles to follow.
The companies noted that the Maverick brand, whether its channel or VOD content, is already available on many platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Tivo, Pluto TV, Freevee, Sling, and Peacock.
Maverick Black Cinema will utilize Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint technology to provide content recommendations based on real-time feedback from viewers.
Select highlights of key/high-performing Maverick films that are part of the initial Cineverse line-up include crime thriller "Take Me To Amazing", action film "Two Wolves" starring Mykel Shannon Jenkins and Ernest Lee Thomas, street thrillers "Murder Gardens" and "Candy", and courtroom drama "The Lying Truth" starring Reggie Gaskins and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar.
The Maverick deal represents the latest partnership to bring third-party content to Cineverse's flagship platform. The company already provides viewers with a wide range of free, ad-supported, streaming television (FAST) and curated video-on-demand (VOD) channels including Gusto, Qwest TV, SHOUT! TV, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, and Mystery Science Theater 3000.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.