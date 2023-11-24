Cineverse Inks Deal with Little Dot Studios

LOS ANGELES—As part of an effort to expand the presence of some of its channels on social media, Cineverse Corp. has signed a new agreement with social channel management company Little Dot Studios to manage and grow three Cineverse owned and operated OTT channels.

As part of the new deal, Fandor (a classic film lovers subscription service); RetroCrush (a fan favorite anime channel) and Midnight Pulp (retro cult movie Fan channel) will now be exclusively marketed and managed on YouTube by Little Dot Studios, which is owned by All3Media

All of the channels are owned and operated by Cineverse and powered by the company’s digital managed service tech, Matchpoint, to streamline delivery.

“With dedicated specialisms in entertainment, sports and consumer brands, we create meaningful connections with audiences through all digital content touchpoints.” said Larissa Bellamy, partnerships director at Little Dot Studios. “We will work with the highly engaged audiences on YouTube and Facebook and deliver them highlights and full episodic content from some of the top channels that Cineverse has built via its global FAST and AVOD business.”

“We need to continue to expand our footprint and grow audiences for our unique content and there’s no better place to do that than on YouTube and across social media,” said Cineverse executive vice president of global partnerships, Marc Rashba. “Through our commercial expansion strategy, we are able to work closely with our internal content teams, and partners like Little Dot Studios, to target audiences that we may not already be reaching via our FAST and AVOD services today.”

Little Dot Studios runs its digital broadcast network of more than fifty channel brands across social platforms as well as eight FAST channels across streaming platforms. Licensing over 20,000 hours of hand-picked long-form content, the network is watched by over 45 million subscribers and reaches over 125 million unique viewers every month.