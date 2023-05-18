Cinepacks Deploys Virtual Production Stage

LOS ANGELES—Visual effects, transitions and sound effects provider to filmmakers and video producers Cinepacks has taken delivery of a state-of-the-art virtual production stage from virtual production consultant ARwall.

The virtual stage, which leverages Absen PL Pro 2.5mm LED panels and is 30-by-12-feet, was installed by ARwall, the company said.

Cinepacks approached ARwall looking for a cost-effective solution for a new, upgraded LED backdrop for in-camera effects. ARwall advised the company on different options with respect to equipment, installation and management of the stage, it said.

“We’re excited to bring the team at Cinepacks an upgrade in display tech that improves color reproduction, cadence and gives them that beautiful anti-glare matte finish so they can light to their heart’s content,” said Rene Amador, CEO and co-founder of ARwall. “Cinepacks has done some amazing work with their older LED backdrop, and we’re excited to help them in their journey to take their content to the next level.”

The new virtual production stage will allow Cinepacks to create high-quality visual effects on the fly, reducing post-production time and costs, ARwall said.

“The virtual production stage has exceeded our expectations, and we're looking forward to exploring all the creative possibilities it offers," said Cinepacks co-founder Andy Chen.