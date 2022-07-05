Cinegy to Showcase 8k, Cloud Solutions at IBC 2022

AMSTERDAM—Cinegy has announced that it will return to IBC 2022 between September 9 and 12 to showcase its portfolio of 8k and cloud-optimized solutions and provide demos of such products as Cinegy Air PRO, Cinegy Capture PRO, Cinegy Multiviewer, Cinegy Convert and Cinegy Archive, within which the Daniel2 codec is an integral part.

“While the cloud is the ultimate destination for the industry, not every customer is ready to make the transition at the same time,” explained Jan Weigner, managing director at Cinegy. “Our role as a technology partner is to meet customers where they are today and show them how they can evolve their business to take on the challenges they face in a dynamically shifting market. We have created a highly flexible approach that allows broadcasters to migrate their workflow – in parts or wholesale – in a way that aligns with their business and operational requirements. We are excited to be back at IBC and showing customers how we can help them solve the issues facing their businesses.”

The company also noted that visitors will see first-hand how Cinegy solutions simplify workflows and allow production teams to work smarter and more efficiently. As an early adopter of the open source SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, Cinegy has SRT baked into its technology, including the license, which removes any concerns about whether users have the legal right, proper subscription, or adequate bandwidth to deploy the software.

This will include a clear demonstration of how Cinegy Air PRO simplifies multi-channel delivery, allowing customers to run many channels with flexibly configurable features from a single unit.

In addition, it will show how Cinegy Capture PRO allows operators to work with a rich client interface running anywhere on the network, simultaneously generating all versions needed for archive, editing and remote working.

Cinegy Multiviewer, which runs as a service operating on commodity IT equipment, displays and analyzes signals from multiple sources, raising alerts for any detected signal problems.

Designed to perform repetitive export and conversion tasks by “printing” material to predefined formats and destinations, Cinegy Convert saves time that can be applied to higher value creative tasks, while Cinegy Archive delivers advanced logging and metadata accumulation over the entire lifecycle of the media assets, making these easily searchable and reusable, and saving time and money, the company said.

Underpinning the Cinegy software range is the newly optimized Cinegy Daniel2 codec, the only way to play professional quality 8k streams on affordable, commodity hardware or even a consumer-grade laptop.

The company will be exhibiting at stand 7.A01 during IBC 2022.