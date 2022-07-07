Cinedigm to Launch New Cineverse AVOD Service

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm has announced plans for a new AVOD service Cineverse and the roll-out of a major update of their Matchpoint Platform Suite that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve the streaming experience.

The new Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 will be used to launch Cinedigm’s new Cineverse AVOD service in August, which will bring together 15+ FAST channels and a massive VOD content library.

“Our incredible engineering team in India has been working hard to maintain Matchpoint’s position as an industry-leading solution for building a streaming video service – one that can deliver content at scale to more than 75 different digital platforms in a fully automated manner – as well as distribute third-party content at half the cost of leading competitors,” said Tony Huidor, chief technology and product officer at Cinedigm. “We are pleased with the achievements that have been made to-date and look forward to showing how our technology, along with some new innovative features, will enhance the user experience for all of our channels – starting with our forthcoming service, Cineverse.”

The Matchpoint Platform is the underlying technology used to power Cinedigm’s entire digital and OTT business as well as third-party streaming channels operated by Cinedigm. The platform also allows companies to easily launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming services.

This summer, the company will roll out an enhanced Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0, which offers a robust and cost-efficient application framework to launch advanced full-featured video streaming apps across every major platform, with built-in support for various business models.

The first streaming service to be powered by Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 will be Cineverse , an all-in-one streaming channel and the newest addition to Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming services.

The service has a massive 46,000 title film & television episode catalog as well as more than two dozen owned & operated streaming brands, the company reported.

Officially launching in late August, Cineverse will be an AVOD service featuring a broad lineup of more than 15 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels – both company-owned and from third-party partners.

The service will include the entire VOD content catalog and selection of FAST channels spanning various genres that are currently part of Cinehouse, a streaming service acquired with Digital Media Rights (DMR) earlier this year.

Key highlights of the upcoming Cineverse launch include: