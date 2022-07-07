Cinedigm to Launch New Cineverse AVOD Service
By George Winslow
Cinedigm is also making major updates to its Matchpoint Platform Suite that will be used to launch Cineverse
LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm has announced plans for a new AVOD service Cineverse and the roll-out of a major update of their Matchpoint Platform Suite that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to improve the streaming experience.
The new Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 will be used to launch Cinedigm’s new Cineverse AVOD service in August, which will bring together 15+ FAST channels and a massive VOD content library.
“Our incredible engineering team in India has been working hard to maintain Matchpoint’s position as an industry-leading solution for building a streaming video service – one that can deliver content at scale to more than 75 different digital platforms in a fully automated manner – as well as distribute third-party content at half the cost of leading competitors,” said Tony Huidor, chief technology and product officer at Cinedigm. “We are pleased with the achievements that have been made to-date and look forward to showing how our technology, along with some new innovative features, will enhance the user experience for all of our channels – starting with our forthcoming service, Cineverse.”
The Matchpoint Platform is the underlying technology used to power Cinedigm’s entire digital and OTT business as well as third-party streaming channels operated by Cinedigm. The platform also allows companies to easily launch their own direct-to-consumer streaming services.
This summer, the company will roll out an enhanced Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0, which offers a robust and cost-efficient application framework to launch advanced full-featured video streaming apps across every major platform, with built-in support for various business models.
The first streaming service to be powered by Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 will be Cineverse , an all-in-one streaming channel and the newest addition to Cinedigm's growing portfolio of streaming services.
The service has a massive 46,000 title film & television episode catalog as well as more than two dozen owned & operated streaming brands, the company reported.
Officially launching in late August, Cineverse will be an AVOD service featuring a broad lineup of more than 15 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels – both company-owned and from third-party partners.
The service will include the entire VOD content catalog and selection of FAST channels spanning various genres that are currently part of Cinehouse, a streaming service acquired with Digital Media Rights (DMR) earlier this year.
Key highlights of the upcoming Cineverse launch include:
- Cineverse will initially launch on iOS, Android, Roku, Samsung and desktop web, with plans to be released on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG, webOS and HTML-5 by the end of year
- A premium subscription option that offers access to additional content as well as with no ads will be available in the Fall, details to be announced
- Cineverse will feature new major Hollywood releases available on a transactional (TVOD) rental basis, details to be announced
- Cineverse will include a channel lineup of over a dozen FAST linear channels with integrated electronic program guide (EPG), offering the ability to browse the catalog on a channel basis
- Through a partnership with audience engagement platform LiveLike, Cineverse will include elements of gamification such as the ability for viewers to earn loyalty points that will be redeemable for digital prizes and exclusive NFTs
- As an enhancement to the Company’s proprietary collaborative filtering content recommendations, Cineverse will provide more accurate content recommendations and relevant content shelves as well as advanced search capabilities based on intrinsic characteristics of a film such as tone, theme, storyline, mood and hundreds of other dimensions intrinsic to a film
- Cinedigm’s tightly integrated content delivery platform, Matchpoint Dispatch – also part of the Matchpoint Platform – will enable Cineverse to easily launch with more than 15,000 feature films & television shows spanning all the Company’s channels with thousands of additional titles to follow.
