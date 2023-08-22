Cinedeck to Showcase Live Replay at IBC2023
Live Replay is designed to improve production quality without the complexity of high-end sports replay devices
Cinedeck has announced that it will be showing its newest innovation, Live Replay, during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam on its stand 5.H27.
Live Replay with Cinedeck Logger is designed to improve production quality without the complexity of high-end sports replay devices, the company said. Key features include:
- Immediate Playback & Analysis: Replay channels to a dedicated Cinedeck channel on-site or in the cloud.
- Comprehensive Control: Enjoy features like scrubbing, stepping, and full transport control while the clip is growing.
- Versatility at Its Best: Our logger is adaptable for PC, Mac, and browser platforms, and can operate seamlessly in the cloud or on-premises.
- Efficiency Redefined: With the integration of CD2, enjoy a software-only solution that can runs on commodity hardware.
Cinedeck is a decade-long pioneer in multicam video production, offering versatile solutions for cloud and on-premise workflows and direct, custom solutions. They specialize in encoding for edit-ready formats and work to streamline camera-to-post workflows and facilitate file delivery with their patented insert-edit technology.
Their suite of products includes cineXtools, a standalone insert-edit software, and a variety of API toolsets for Insert Edit and AMA Plugins.
For more information and to book a meeting at IBC click here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.