Cinedeck to Showcase Live Replay at IBC2023

Cinedeck has announced that it will be showing its newest innovation, Live Replay, during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam on its stand 5.H27.

Live Replay with Cinedeck Logger is designed to improve production quality without the complexity of high-end sports replay devices, the company said. Key features include:

Immediate Playback & Analysis: Replay channels to a dedicated Cinedeck channel on-site or in the cloud.

Comprehensive Control: Enjoy features like scrubbing, stepping, and full transport control while the clip is growing.

Versatility at Its Best: Our logger is adaptable for PC, Mac, and browser platforms, and can operate seamlessly in the cloud or on-premises.

Efficiency Redefined: With the integration of CD2, enjoy a software-only solution that can runs on commodity hardware.

Cinedeck is a decade-long pioneer in multicam video production, offering versatile solutions for cloud and on-premise workflows and direct, custom solutions. They specialize in encoding for edit-ready formats and work to streamline camera-to-post workflows and facilitate file delivery with their patented insert-edit technology.

Their suite of products includes cineXtools, a standalone insert-edit software, and a variety of API toolsets for Insert Edit and AMA Plugins.

