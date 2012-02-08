Cinedeck Ships RX



NEW YORK: Cinedeck said it’s now shipping Cinedeck RX, a new, rack-mountable, solid-state recording, monitoring and playback system.



Cinedeck RX offers “simultaneous native support for Avid and Apple standards,” the company says, including Avid DNxHD (wrapped as MXF OP-Atom or QuickTime), JFIF for proxies, and all Apple ProRes codec formats, including 4444, CineForm and uncompressed 444 (10-bit) or 422 (8- or 10-bit). Its “Double Dual-Stream” feature captures two feeds at a time with the same codec, captures one feed with two different compression formats while simultaneously creating back-up copies of each. It monitors video in real time, and plays back shots in real time, in any order on the built-in display or external displays.



The RX is delivered as a 10-pound 4 RU, half-rack package. Prices via resellers start at $14,995. One of the first customers to install Cinedeck RX is All Mobile Video, which is integrating multiple Cinedeck RX systems into its fleet of OB vehicles and in-house post-production facility.