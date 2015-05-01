ChyronHego to Sponsor 36th Sports Emmy Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y. – For the second straight year, the 36th annual Sports Emmy Awards will have ChyronHego as its exclusive broadcast technology sponsor. The Sports Emmy Awards Ceremony, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, will take place on May 5 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Former ESPN executive chairman and president George Bodenheimer is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Sports.

