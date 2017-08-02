ChyronHego Headlines New Group of AIMS Members

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions has added a quartet of new companies: China Digital Video Beijing Limited, ChyronHego, Dayang Technology Development and TAG Video Systems Ltd.

AIMS is an organization representing a group of broadcast and media companies with the goal of assisting the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable technology. Currently, the organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

All four of the companies are joining AIMS as associate members.